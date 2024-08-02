Akshay Kumar is aiming for a box office revival with the best he can do – Comedy. The intelligent career shift he chose with Hera Pheri worked wonders for him at the box office, coronating him as the comedy king who never went wrong with his number game. Akshay will be back with Khel Khel Mein to play the number game and win this time.

Starring Akshay along with Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Tapsee Pannu, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal, and Fardeen Khan, the comedy film has been worked by Mudassar Aziz, who seems to be sitting on the fence about an entertainer that might land any side.

With the first glimpse, Khel Khel Mein’s trailer offers some giggles, but most of them land flat. The basic premise of the film revolves around a group of friends who gather for a dinner and end up revealing secrets about each other through a game where they decide to keep their mobile phones at public display.

What happens next is a string of dirty secrets opened in the gang. While they await secrets to be unveiled, the trailer offers some funny moments, with the best of the punch landing with Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan partner Tiger Shroff.

The good part of this trailer seems to be the interesting premise and the comic timing. Mudassar Aziz has achieved an impeccable entertaining streak with his light-hearted comedy Happy Bhag Jaayegi, and we are eager to place our bets on Khel Khel Mein’s premise as well.

But here comes the bad part. The film seems to be hugely inspired by Mohanlal’s 12th Man, directed by Jeethu Joseph, which itself was loosely inspired by an Italian film, Perfect Strangers. The only difference between Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar’s films might be turning a thriller into a comedy.

But wait till we get to the best part. Akshay Kumar‘s Khel Khel Mein trailer ends with a very sly dig at his box office competitor, Stree 2, which arrives on the same date – August 15!

