With limited festive occasions throughout the year and many-many releases, box office clashes are bound to happen! Earlier producers would try their best to avert battles to ensure maximum earnings. But Stree 2 producer Jyoti Deshpande is super-confident about Shraddha Kapoor starrer, which will be competing with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. Scroll below for all she has to say.

Stree 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, 2024. The trailer was released on Thursday and gained praise from all over. It is to be noted that Akshay Kumar is also coming with Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham with Vedaa on Independence Day. Given the divided footfalls and comparisons, the three-way clash could very well impact the box office collections of all the releases.

Stree 2 producer reacts to clash with Vedaa & Khel Khel Mein

Reacting to the same, Stree 2 producer Jyoti Deshpande told IANS, “There are only 52 weeks in a year. We don’t release films during Hindu rituals (Shradh), IPL, Ramdan, and if some Khan film is releasing or a big South Indian film is releasing that leaves us with only 20 weeks. The clash is bound to happen. So it’s survival of the fittest, the jungle law.”

The producer of Shraddha Kapoor starrer also shared that they are “super confident” about their film. “We are coming with the feeling ki Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar,” she concluded. Only time will tell whether Stree 2 manages to recreate the magic of its predecessor and mint massive box office collections to earn the ‘super-hit’ verdict.

More about Stree 2

The ensemble cast includes Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in leading roles. Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana will be seen in supporting roles.

The comedy horror is directed by Amar Kaushik and jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: “Natasa Stankovic Shouldn’t Be Called A Gold Digger,” No Backlash But Only Love For Hardik Pandya & His Ex-Wife After Divorce Announcement, Here’s What Netizens Are Saying!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News