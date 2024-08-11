Lately, many Bollywood superstars have been criticized for promoting harmful products like pan masala. Recently, John Abraham indirectly took a dig at actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Tiger Shroff for endorsing pan masala, even saying that they are “selling death.” Now, even Mukesh Khanna has come out bashing the superstars. Keep reading to know more!

Khanna has always been very vocal in his opinions and is well known for speaking bluntly and calling out people for their wrongdoings. He runs his own YouTube channel, where he shares his thoughts on different issues, majorly catering to the entertainment industry. Time and again, he has schooled actors for insulting Indian culture, and his criticism of Adipurush is known to everyone.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Mukesh Khanna slammed Bollywood superstars, including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn, for promoting pan masala. He even claimed that he schooled Akshay over the same. The Shaktimaan actor said, “Inko pakad ke maarna chahiye. I have told this to them. I have even scolded Akshay Kumar. He is such a health-conscious man otherwise, and he says ‘aadaab,’ Ajay Devgn says ‘aadaab,’ and now Shah Rukh Khan is doing the same. Crores of rupees are spent on making these ads. And what are you teaching the people? (They say) We are not selling pan-masala; they say it’s supari (beetle nut). But they know what they are doing.”

Mukesh Khanna continued, “When you do a Kingfisher ad, it means you are selling Kingfisher beer. Everybody knows it, it is called deceptive ad. Why do they do these ads? Do they not have money? I have told them this, don’t do these things, you have a lot of money.”

The veteran actor further shared that a couple of Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, walked away from endorsing pan masala after the criticism from people. He even urged other stars to stop promoting such harmful products as their audience is always inspired by them.

