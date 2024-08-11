Shah Rukh Khan was raised in extreme poverty. His family came from a lower middle class background and struggled with money. His early years were marked by challenging and erratic circumstances. Sometimes he could barely afford the rent, so he ended up living on the streets. These experiences left a lasting impression on him.

Following his father’s death, SRK’s fear of poverty grew. He said, “I equated poverty to failure. I just didn’t want to be poor.” This anxiety motivated him to seek a job with determination and caution. He was determined not to repeat his childhood financial troubles.

This dread of failure shaped his job choices. Shah Rukh Khan took on several film projects not only for creative reasons, but also to secure his financial future. Movies like Deewana and Baazigar were chosen in part to assure his job security and financial stability.

Shah Rukh Khan’s career reflects a strong emphasis on job security. He has taken on a variety of roles to avoid unemployment and financial insecurity. His diverse filmography reflects his strategy for generating a consistent income.

His previous experiences with financial uncertainty have influenced his decisions. Khan hopes that by carefully selecting his roles, he can protect himself from the risk of being underemployed. This approach enables him to maintain financial stability.

Khan’s candidness about his fear of failure demonstrates that even successful people face difficulties. His journey from financial hardship to global success exemplifies his tenacity and determination to succeed in the face of obstacles.

