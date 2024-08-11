Anil Kapoor and Divya Khosla’s Netflix film Savi, also starring Harshvardhan Rane, made its way on Netflix from July 26, 2024. The film has opened well on Netflix, earning a spot in the trending top 10 films globally. In fact, it might be creating a record or two in the upcoming week.

Savi OTT Verdict Week 2

While Divya Khosla’s film started with 1.8 million Views on Netflix last week, occupying the sixth spot, it climbed up the charts in the second week, taking the second spot globally with 3.9 million Views. In total, the thriller earned 5.7 million views in two weeks.

Savi is currently at number 2 when it comes to the list of Indian films that were released last week on Netflix. These include Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi. While Mr & Mrs Mahi has garnered 4.3 million views in two weeks, Maharaja garnered 6.2 million views in two weeks.

Savi Leading Maharaja By 50%

In the second week, Savi outperformed Maharaja by registering 50% higher views. In week 2, Vijay Sethupathi‘s thriller got 2.6 million views, and it settled at number 4. Meanwhile, Savi got 50% higher views as it registered 3.9 million views, settling for spot number 2 globally!

Savi Enters IMDb At #3!

Currently, in the list of top 100 popular films on IMDb which is ruled by English movies, four Indian movies have sealed a spot for themselves. Earlier, it was Maharaja leading, with Kill and Kalki 2898 AD following it.

Now, at global rank 27, Kill is ruling this list as the Indian film at the top. It is followed by Maharaja at a global rank of 31. Savi takes the 44th spot, which was earlier occupied by Kalki 2898 AD. Kalki has now settled for the 54th number.

It would be interesting to see how Savi fares digitally on OTT after this global domination.

