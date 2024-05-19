Coming from a privileged background has its own perks and disadvantages. While it definitely helps in moving ahead in the career, there’s also a constant media eye on the person. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about the same and revealed she was sexualized by the media over her viral pictures when she just entered her teenage years. Keep reading to know more!

After making a debut in 2018, Janhvi has come a long way in her career. In a short span of time, she has impressed the audience with her varied filmography, and with each film, she is showing an improvement in her acting. Apart from that, Janhvi is very active on social media, and she is loved by her followers for being a fashionista.

Ahead of the release of Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor sat down for a conversation along with her co-star Rajkummar Rao and producer Karan Johar. The video of the same is available on Dharma Productions’ official YouTube channel. While talking, Karan asked her about constantly getting objectified. In response, the actress shared that she felt sexualized for the first time when she was just 12 or 13.

Janhvi Kapoor said, “I feel like this is also an aspect that I have been navigating for a long time. I think the first time I felt sexualized by the media was when I was 12-13 years old. I went for an event with mom and dad. There were pictures of me in the media, and social media had just started. I found pictures of me in what seemed like a pornographic site, and boys in my school were like looking at it and laughing.”

Janhvi Kapoor added further, “I think I am very apologetic about where I come from, and I need to get over that. I am sure other people deal with it in a much more different sense. I still think the way I am explaining it and my experiences of it are very privileged. But it was complicated… There is a sort of character assassination that a girl faces when she dresses in a way that makes it seem like she is comfortable with her sexuality.”

On the work front, Janhvi’s Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is slated to release in theatres on 31 May 2024.

