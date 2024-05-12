Janhvi Kapoor is a good actress, but her fashion sense is also quite amazing. The actress is often praised for her confidence while wearing certain outfits. On her Instagram page, one scrolls her posts back-to-back and won’t stop admiring her amazing outfits. But did you know that the actress is heavily inspired by Hollywood star Zendaya and TV star Uorfi Javed when it comes to her fashion?

The Mr & Mrs Mahi actress recently did an Instagram live with her fans. One of the fans asked her if she copies Zendaya. Janhvi Kapoor said, “Yes, I think I am very heavily inspired by what she [Zendaya] did for her Challengers and Dune promotions. And not just her, even Uorfi (Javed). How creative she is with her fashion. I feel like, as actors, we all are encouraged to kind of do method dressing or dress similar to our characters while promoting a film. I haven’t really done it except for Dhadak, but when I saw her doing it so well, dressed up in accordance to the theme of the film… I realized that as actors, there is a good amount of attention put on how we look and how we dress, and if I can use that to bring attention back to my film, then why not?”

The actress added, “Mother Zendaya showed us the way. She showed us how to do it really well. So yes, definitely inspired by that and just hoping to follow her footsteps.”

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs Mahi. The film is slated to release in theatres on May 31, 2024. Janvhi will reunite with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy will release in theatres on April 18, 2025.

