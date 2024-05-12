Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi series was released on Netflix on May 1, 2024. The period drama is based in the pre-independence era and deals with the lives of courtesans. The cast includes Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal and Richa Chadha. It is one of the most discussed Hindi web series of this year.

When Heeramandi was released on Netflix, it received mixed reactions from the audience and critics. Some loved the grandeur and music, while some weren’t impressed with some performances. Unfortunately, one actress who is brutally getting trolled for her performance is Sharmin Segal. In Bhansali’s Netflix show, Sharmin plays Alamzeb, the daughter of Manisha Koirala’s Mallikajaan. Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays Bibbojaan and Sharmin’s on-screen sister, has come out in her defence.

Aditi Rao Hydari On Heeramandi Co-Star Sharmin Segal Getting Harshly Criticised

The Rockstar actress was asked if she feels it’s unfair to troll someone to this extent. Aditi said, “100%. It’s horrible to pick on anybody. I know some people like something and some people don’t. There is a way to say it. It can get very mean. It has gotten very mean, and I think it’s not fair, and it shouldn’t happen like that. I don’t know what else to say but I do feel bad. I think we should all understand it and be there for each other.”

The Heeramandi star told Puja Talwar in an interview, “I also feel people do what they think is important to them. If some people want to be mean, that is their prerogative. We have to find a way around it; otherwise, it will be really difficult. Whoever is facing it, I would just say, ‘Look at the positive’.”

Sharmin Segal was getting so harshly criticised that the actress had to turn off her comments section on Instagram. Some netizens are also bashing her for getting to play such a pivotal part in the series because she is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece.

All the episodes of Heeramandi are streaming on Netflix.

