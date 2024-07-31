The year 2024 has been very lucky for the South Indian film. While it kickstarted with Malayalam and Telugu films holding the fort, Tamil films arrived with Ghilli’s re-release, followed by Aranmanai 4, Maharaja, and now Raayan. Out of this lot, Vijay Sethupathi’s film has undeniably made a significant impact, not just on the Tamil film industry but is making waves globally.

Maharaja Ruling The IMDb List

Vijay Sethupathi’s action-thriller, directed by Nithilan Saminathan is currently ruling the list of IMDB’s top 100 popular films. The Kollywood’s 100 crore grosser also stars Anurag Kashyap and is currently trending at number 22 globally.

Meanwhile, in India, the action film is trending at number 1 in the list of Indian films, beating every single Indian film released in the year 2024. The film’s gripping narrative, coupled with Vijay Sethupathi’s stellar performance, has resonated with audiences across different demographics. This achievement is a major step forward in establishing Tamil cinema globally.

Maharaja Beats Kalki 2898 AD

The Kollywood biggie has beaten Prabhas’s Tollywood biggie Kalki 2898 AD that is trending at number 44 globally, 20 spots behind Vijay Sethupathi’s film. Interestingly, Kalki is at number 3 when it comes to top 3 Indian films in the list.

Only Three Indian Films On The List

On IMDb’s most popular list, Hollywood biggie Deadpool & Wolverine is ruling the chart at number 1. Meanwhile, there are only three Indian films on this global top 100 list. Maharaja is at number, and Kalki 2898 AD is at number. The second spot is claimed by Lakshya and Raghav Juyal’s Kill, which is trending globally at number 28.

Vijay Sethupathi‘s film has held the audiences with its strong narrative. The official synopsis of the film says, “A barber seeks vengeance after his home is burglarized, cryptically telling police his ‘lakshmi’ has been taken, leaving them uncertain if it’s a person or object. His quest to recover the elusive ‘lakshm’ unfolds.”

Maharaja is rated 8.7 on IMDB and is streaming on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

