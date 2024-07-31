As we will celebrate Raksha Bandhan in a while, let’s take a closer look at the lesser-known siblings of some prominent South Indian stars, who share the same blood but not the same spotlight.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Sister: Kutty Surumi

Kutty Surumi, who is the elder sister of Dulquer Salmaan, maintains a low profile despite her family’s prominence in the Indian film industry. She is married to Dr. Mohammed Rehan Sayeed and they live a life away from the public eye. Dulquer often expresses his affection for her on social media, celebrating her birthdays with heartfelt messages.

On her birthday last year Dulquer wrote “Wishing you the happiest birthday my dearest Itha. The best things in life are the simplest. And nothing is simpler than the times we all spend together. I hope this coming year means we all get more time and travel and holidays together. Have the best day Itha love you mostest.”

Keerthy Suresh’s Sister: Revathy Suresh

Revathy Suresh is the elder sister of Keerthy Suresh. She made her debut as a director with the short film Thank U. Before stepping into direction, Revathy worked as an assistant director with renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan for several years. She wrote the screenplay for Thank U, which was produced by her father, G. Suresh Kumar and her husband, Nithin Mohan.

Revathy prefers to stay out of the public eye compared to her sister, Keerthy. However, she co-produced the 2022 Malayalam film Vaashi starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh. Revathy’s husband Nithin Mohan also played a significant role in producing her directorial debut.

Sai Pallavi’s Sister: Pooja Kannan

Not many know that Sai Pallavi’s sister, Pooja Kannan, is also an actress. She made her debut in 2021 with the Tamil film Chithirai Sevvaanam. Pooja recently got engaged to her partner, Vineeth Sivakumar with Sai Pallavi dancing joyfully at the celebration. The sisters share a close bond often displayed in their social media posts. Pooja once wished Sai Pallavi on her birthday with a heartfelt note, “Happy Birthday Best Friend. Couldn’t do a second of this journey without you. I love you so much.”

Allu Arjun’s Brother: Allu Venkatesh

Allu Venkatesh, also known as Allu Bobby, is the elder brother of Allu Arjun and the son of film producer Allu Aravind. Venkatesh initially worked as an IT professional for about 15 years before transitioning into the film industry as a visual effects artist. He made his debut as a producer with the film Ghani released in April 2022.

Allu Venkatesh was previously married to Neelima Bandi with whom he has a daughter, Allu Anvitha. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2016 but they have maintained an amicable relationship for their daughter’s sake. In 2023, Venkatesh remarried Neela Shah in a private ceremony.

Pooja Hegde’s Brother: Rishabh Hegde

Rishabh Hegde, an orthopedic surgeon, is the brother of actress Pooja Hegde. He recently married Shivani Shetty in Mangalore. Pooja shared a heartfelt note for her brother on his wedding day, writing, “My brother got married to the love of his life! What a rollercoaster of a week it was! I have cried happy tears and laughed like a child. Anna, as you step into the next phase in your life I hope you LOVE uncontrollably GIVE with all your heart and find PEACE and understanding in each other’s presence.”

Ram Charan’s Sister: Sreeja Konidela

Sreeja Konidela, the younger sister of Ram Charan and daughter of megastar Chiranjeevi chose a career in Chartered Accountancy (CA). She gained media attention when she married Sirish Bharadwaj in 2007 but the couple divorced in 2014. She later married businessman Kalyan Dev in 2016 and they have a daughter together. Recently Sreeja was in the news due to the passing of her ex-husband Sirish who died from health complications at the age of 39.

Yash’s Sister: Nandini Rahul

Nandini Rahul, the younger sister of actor Yash, is married to Rahul, who is a software engineer. Despite Yash’s fame Nandini has maintained a private life. Their bond is often showcased through Yash’s heartfelt notes particularly during celebrations like Raksha Bandhan where he expressed that they are “brought together by destiny but bonded by a lifetime of love and support.”

Nandini is an integral part of Yash’s family, which includes his wife actress Radhika Pandit and their two children.

