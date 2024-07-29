When Dulquer Salmaan Revealed Shocking Truth About Hatred From Malayalam Fans!

Malayalam film enthusiasts have noticed that Dulquer Salmaan, one of their favorite actors, is appearing less frequently in Malayalam movies. In a past interview with noted film critic Baradwaj Rangan, Dulquer opened up about the reasons behind this decision, which has since become widely discussed online.

Dulquer revealed that there is a persistent group that targets him whenever he works in Tamil and Telugu films. He mentioned that while he values his identity as Mammootty’s son, relying solely on his father’s name isn’t sustainable. He stated the importance of building his own identity in the film industry.

“Even though I am Mammootty’s son, I want to be recognized as Dulquer Salmaan. There are always people who won’t let me escape that label, often for their own reasons. When I succeed in Tamil or Telugu films and receive appreciation, this group targets me even there. They don’t consider that I’m from Kerala. Even when I get love and acceptance, I find it hard to enjoy it fully, which isn’t good for my mental health,” Dulquer said.

He explained that working in other languages allows him to be known for his own merits rather than as Mammootty’s son. “When I act in other languages, I am seen as myself. I am very proud to be my father’s son, but I don’t want it to seem like everything came easily to me or that I don’t care about my work. Some people know me for who I am. I want to be recognized for my work, not just because of my family,” Dulquer noted.

In addition to this, Dulquer also talked about the impact of these pressures on his mental health, expressing how constant criticism and undue expectations can take a toll.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Work Front

The actor is gearing up for the release of Lucky Bhaskar, a Telugu film directed by Venky Atluri, scheduled to premiere on September 7. He will also soon be seen in Akasamlo Oka Tara.

Additionally, Dulquer recently took on the role of Captain in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas. Although his appearance is a cameo, his character is expected to have a more significant presence in the sequel. The movie also features notable actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in leading roles, with Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, and others making cameo appearances.

