Dhanush’s new crime drama has created an uproar at the Tamil Box Office, and the film has earned 43.40 crore worldwide. It has been only 2 days, and the film is taking a gradual increase, cementing its position at the ticket window and churning out better numbers with each passing day.

Raayan Overseas Box Office Collection Day 2

In two days, Dhanush‘s film has collected almost 12 crore overseas. The film collected 23.40 crore gross worldwide on day 1 and witnessed a drop on day 2 with only 20 crore gross worldwide on day 2.

Dhanush has arrived in the theaters for the second time in the year 2024. His first release dropped in the theaters on Sankranti 2024 and Captain Miller could not generate enough buzz at the box office. Although, it entered the list of top 5 highest-grossing films of Dhanush’s career.