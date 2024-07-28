Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri‘s Bad Newz have stayed strong for another day at the box office despite having tough competition from Deadpool & Wolverine. The comedy film directed by Anand Tiwari will cross the 50 crore mark this weekend after registering a massive jump on the 2nd Saturday.

Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 9

On the ninth day, the second Saturday of its release, the Dharma Productions’ fun dose of entertainment collected 3.52 crore. The film has been maintaining its fort strongly despite new releases, the major being Deadpool & Wolverine. But the comedy flick has continued to entertain the audiences with its easy-breezy content.

Almost 60% Jump On 2nd Saturday

Bad Newz took an almost 60% jump on the second Saturday from the previous day. The film collected 2.22 crore on the 2nd Friday and a jump was already on the cards for the weekend. As expected the film performed way better on the 2nd Saturday.

Moonwalking To 50 Crore As We Talk!

Currently, the grand total of Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri’s film stands at 49.86 crore in 9 days, and as we talk, the film might have already crossed the 50 crore mark with Vicky Kaushal moonwalking to the club with his Tauba Tauba walk! The opening shows of the 2nd Sunday are already performing well, and the film might take a phenomenal jump on the 2nd Sunday as well, making the second-weekend numbers shine bright.

About Bad Newz

Directed by Anand Tiwari the film is already having an upward trend on the list of IMDB most popular films. The official synopsis of the comedy entertainer reads, “A crazy laugh riot which will show the outcomes of two sophisticated Punjabi men and a Punjabi girl. One of the men has a one-night stand with the girl, and somehow, craziness happens when she is pregnant unexpectedly.”

