Box Office: Mammootty Rakes In 169 Crore In 2024 Despite Turbo's Disaster; Will Bazooka & Kadugannawa Oru Yatra Ignite The Box Office?

Mammootty’s action-comedy Turbo has sputtered in its second week, raising questions about its overall commercial success. After a decent opening week that garnered 25.1 crore net in India, the film’s collections have seen a sharp decline. Read on!

Turbo initially roared into theatres with an impressive opening day collection of 6.25 crore, sparking excitement among fans. The momentum continued into the first weekend, holding steady with solid collections hovering around the 4 crore mark each day. However, the second week brought a screeching halt. Collections dropped dramatically, falling into the dismal category with daily earnings barely reaching above 1 crore. This sharp decline, culminating in a meagre 0.31 crore on the second Thursday, paints a disappointing picture of the film’s overall performance.

On its second Thursday, it managed a mere 0.31 crore, bringing the total net India collection to a disappointing 31.53 crore after 15 days.

Turbo’s Worldwide Collections After Day 15

This significant drop is reflected in the low occupancy rates. With an average of only 10.25% Malayalam occupancy on Thursday, June 6th, 2024, the film seems to have lost audience interest. The second-week performance is a sign of miserable failure, and the movie is unlikely to experience a turnaround. After combining its overseas collections (31 crore), Turbo’s gross worldwide total stands at 68.20 crore. The film will end its lifetime run soon.

Mammootty’s Box Office Earnings In 2024

However, there’s a bright spot for Mammootty. While Turbo may not be a runaway success, the veteran actor’s star power remains evident. Mammootty’s three Malayalam films released in 2024—Turbo, Bramayugam, and Abraham Ozler—collectively garnered a significant business of 169.16 crore, demonstrating his enduring appeal and strong box office presence. While Abraham Ozler was a Hit, Bramayugam turned out to be a Plus. But Turbo, made on an estimated budget of 70 crores, has become a Flop.

This mixed bag has fans eagerly looking towards Mammootty’s upcoming projects. Both Bazooka and Kadugannawa Oru Yatra have generated significant pre-release buzz. Critics and audiences alike are hoping these films will finally deliver the much-awaited commercial success for Mammootty in 2024. With his proven box-office draw and two highly anticipated projects on the horizon, Mammootty’s year may yet have a blockbuster twist.

