Garudan, the action-thriller starring Soori, M. Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan, has clawed its way into the top ranks of the 2024 Tamil films. Check out Garudan’s box office collections after Day 6.

Directed by Durai Senthil Kumar, the film opened to decent numbers on its first Friday, grossing 3.5 crore. It witnessed a healthy jump on Saturday (4.85 crore) and Sunday (6.25 crore), showcasing initial audience interest.

However, weekdays proved challenging for Garudan. The film saw a steep drop in collections on Monday (2.75 crore) and Tuesday (2.35 crore). As of Wednesday, early estimates suggest a further decline to 1.80 crore. The total box office collection for the film stands at approximately 21.50 crore.

Despite the weekday slump, Garudan secured the fourth spot amongst the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024. It surpassed Kavin Raj’s Star (19.81 crore), solidifying its position in the top tier. Here’s a look at the current top five:

1. Aranmanai 4 – 65.58 crore

2. Ayalaan – 49.50 crore

3. Captain Miller – 43.00 crore

4. Garudan – 21.50 crore (still running in theatres)

5. Star – 19.81 crore

On Wednesday, Garudan registered an overall Tamil occupancy of 18.38%, indicating a decent hold on audiences despite the weekday drop. The film is a product of Grass Root Film Company and Lark Studios.

The film’s performance in the coming days will be crucial in determining its final box-office standing. With strong competition from established franchises like Aranmanai and Ayalaan, Garudan faces an uphill battle to climb further in the rankings. However, its initial success and positive audience reception suggest it might hold steady in the coming weeks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

