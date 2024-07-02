Tabu is currently busy with promotions for her upcoming romantic thriller ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’. In her career, the actress has worked with many prominent actors and directors in some of the most amazing movies. Some of her incredible movies include Astitva, Maachis, Virasat, Andhadhun, Maqbool, Haider, and many more.

Virasat was released in 1997 and featured Tabu alongside Anil Kapoor. Directed by Priyadarshan, it was one of the hit films of that year. In the action drama, Tabu played Gehna Thakur, a girl from a village. The Drishyam actress reveals how the director poured a lot of oil on her head to get the look right.

Tabu On Working With Priyadarshan In Virasat

The actress revealed that Priyadarshan wanted Tabu’s look right for the film featuring Anil Kapoor: “Priyan (Priyadarshan) wanted me to have oily hair and a village look. So, the hairstylist told me to take a little gel and apply it to make it look oily. When I went on set, he said, ‘I asked you to put oil.’ I said, ‘Yeah, a little. Nice shine is coming.’ So he let it go and then came back with a bottle of coconut oil from behind and poured the entire thing onto my head.”

The Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha actress further told Zoom, “This is what I mean by having oil in your hair,’ he said. But then it was very easy for me. I didn’t have to do any hairstyling. I used to get ready in five minutes. Long hair, apply oil, braid it, and go to the set.”

Meanwhile, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is directed by Neeraj Pandey. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari and Sai Manjrekar. The film is scheduled to release on July 5, 2024. However, there are reports that the romantic drama will be postponed. There is no confirmation on the same yet from the production house.

