Alia Bhatt has worked hard to achieve all she has in Bollywood today. From Student Of The Year to Gangubai Kathiawadi, her evolution as an actor has been phenomenal. But Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once didn’t mince her words to address her nepotism privilege, especially due to Karan Johar. Scroll below to know how the Brahmastra actress reacted!

As most know, Karan launched Alia in Bollywood with Student Of The Year in 2010. Ever since, he has featured her in many of his directorial and production ventures, including 2 States, Kapoor & Sons, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Dear Zindagi, and Raazi, among others. Most recently, they delivered a success with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), co-starring Ranveer Singh.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once addressed the privilege Alia Bhatt was enjoying in Bollywood. “I’ve said this to her also, it’s fantastic for you, the kind of support Karan has given to her from the beginning. To have that kind of establishment with you is very comforting. It’s not tough to have it laid out for you for the longest time, and she smiled.”

Yes, Alia Bhatt smiled at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and as one must admit, how else would one react?

During the conversation, Aishwarya also appreciated Alia for working hard and making the most of those opportunities. She added, “It’s great for you as an actor as there is only good work and good opportunities ahead. What’s nice is she’s also doing good work along with great opportunities which are virtually there on her lap literally, regularly. So, it’s nice she is doing good work within that, so Kudos!”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Jigra next. She also has Brahmastra 2 and YRF’s spy film in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II. Her next outing is yet to be announced.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Not Deepika Padukone, Was Katrina Kaif The First Choice To Star Alongside Prabhas?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News