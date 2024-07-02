Prabhas has knocked it out of the park with his latest release, Kalki 2898 AD. He’s redeeming himself after all the underperformers he struggled with since the success of Baahubali 2. And now, there are more reasons to celebrate as our Darling superstar has become the only Indian actor after Aamir Khan to score as many as four 500 crores+ worldwide grossers. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Kalki was released on June 27, 2024. Within the first four days, the epic dystopian sci-fi action drama has entered the 500 crore club at the worldwide box office. With the current phenomenon, the film is expected to achieve new milestones by the end of this week by crossing the lifetime earnings of Prabhas led Salaar and Baahubali.

The current collections of Kalki 2898 AD stand at 507 crores gross after four days. And with that, Prabhas climbs up a ladder in the list of Top Indian actors with 500 crores+ worldwide grossers. The throne was conquered by Aamir Khan for the longest time, with as many as four big successes.

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s 500 crores+ blockbusters at the worldwide box office:

Dangal – 1970 cr gross

Secret Superstar – 902.92 cr gross

PK – 831.50 cr gross

Dhoom 3 – 601 cr gross

With Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is the second actor to achieve this milestone. Take a look at his four blockbusters below:

Baahubali 2 – 1800 cr gross

Baahubali 1 – 650 cr gross

Salaar – 615.26 cr gross

Kalki 2898 AD – 507* cr gross (4 days)

Meanwhile, Salman Khan stands in the third spot with three films in the coveted 500 crore club. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rajinikanth tie with two films each.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 5 (Early Trends): Prabhas’ Biggie Maintains A Solid Hold, Rakes In Over 35 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News