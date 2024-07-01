Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s thunder, Kalki 2898 AD, has concluded its first extended weekend at the box office on a fantastic note. The epic dystopian science fiction-action drama passed with flying colors on Monday as the collections remained rock-steady. Scroll below for early estimates on day 5.

The film has been a lucky outing for its star cast, and we can happily say that within the first five days. Deepika Padukone and Prabhas followed the Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor route to become the only actors to have added 1000 crores+ to their box office stats in the post-pandemic era. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have scored their highest-grosser of all time by beating Brahmastra and Vikram, respectively.

Kalki 2898 AD Indian Collections

We all knew this Prabhas starrer would make an earth-shattering opening at the box office. But all eyes were on the early reviews, given most of our Darling’s films after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion received mixed reviews and eventually slowed down.

However, fortunately, this was not the case with Kalki 2898 AD, which lived upto the expectations and, hence, achieved new milestones every day at the Indian box office. Here’s a day-wise breakup of collections so far:

Day 1: 93 crores

Day 2: 56 crores

Day 3: 69 crores

Day 4: 88 crores

Total: 306 crores

Kalki 2898 AD Day 5 Early Trends

As per the early trends, Nag Ashwin’s directorial has added box office collections in the range of 36-38 crores on day 5. This is a drop of around 36-32% compared to Friday earnings of 56 crores. But a dip was expected, and 30 crores+ on a working day is quite impressive!

After the conclusion of the first five days, the overall collections will land somewhere between 342-344 crores. Kalki 2898 AD is fast pacing towards the 350 crore club, and the run has been glorious so far! Exciting times ahead.

