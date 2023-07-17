National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, who is currently riding high on the success of ‘Maamannan‘, has announced that her upcoming film is titled ‘Kannivedi’.

Keerthy took to Twitter to share the news along with a slew of pictures from the pooja ceremony to mark the beginning of the project.

“Here’s to my next, #Kannivedi. Need all your love and support. @DreamWarriorpic @ganeshraj @RakshanVJ @namikay1 @madheshmanickam @eforeditor @SaktheeArtDir @prabhu_sr,” Keerthy Suresh captioned her tweet by sharing the post.

Keerthy Suresh’s film directed by debutant Ganesh Raj, is touted to be a “women-centric tech thriller”. Check out the post here:

Bankrolled by S.R. Prabhu and S.R. Prakash Babu’s Dream Warrior Productions, the film was launched earlier today in Chennai. Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in the theatrical release ‘Bhola Shankar’.

Keerthy Suresh has a massive fanbase who loves her and admires her for everything she does. And now with this new announcement, they cannot wait for it to release.

