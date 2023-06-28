Karan Johar is back at doing what he’s best at direction. After six years, the filmmaker is returning to direction with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Bankrolled by his production house Dharma Production, it also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. After dropping the official teaser, the makers released the first song, ‘Tum Kya Mile’ crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Pritam.

But looks like netizens are disappointed with KJo for not mentioning Shreya’s name in the caption. It all began when KJo shared the teaser of the song and called Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya a ‘dream team’ with no mention of Ghoshal. Scroll down for details.

Soon after Karan Johar unveiled the first look of ‘Tum Kya Mile’ song, netizens trolled him for giving the main singer Shreya Ghoshal ‘second priority treatment’. Slamming the filmmaker a netizens wrote, “Atleast give credit to Shreya Ghoshal as well. Why only male singer? @karanjohar.” While another said, “Where is name Shreya Ghoshal in the teaser?”

However a user even defended Karan Johar’s dream-team statement and wrote, “For people in the comments raving about Shreya’s name not there, chill out guys. They just wanted to mention the dream team they have formed in the past few years. ADHM, Kalank, Brahmastra all of them are Arijit+Amitabh+Pritam+Karan Johar. There is no credit stealing going on here. Shreya is mentioned in the tags and she will be in the music video as well.”

Well, the things aggravated when Shreya Ghoshal shared a fan’s tweet calling out Karan Johar for giving her ‘second priority treatment’ but deleted it later. The well-known singer re-tweeted a Tweet which read, “I for real hate the second priority treatment given to Shreya Ghoshal when she’s in fact singing the most beautiful part of the song.” However, the re-tweet is not visible on her Timeline.

Meanwhile, Tum Kya Mile is loved by one and all and is touted to be the love song of the year.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the screens on July 28.

