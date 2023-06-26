This morning, the makers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles dropped a new track, ‘Pasoori Nu’, which is a remake of a Pakistani song. Crooned by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the song has been topping the charts ever since it was dropped online. After taking the web by storm, the blockbuster Coke Studio song has been remade in Bollywood and sung by none other than Arijit Singh. The makers, actors and even the singer have been at the receiving end since they dropped the teaser of the song.

Despite facing criticism, the makers released the official song this morning, which has become the talk of the town for all the infamous reasons. Amid all the negativity around it, an alleged Arijit Singh’s Twitter account has been making some shocking revelations. Scroll down for details.

A Twitter handle with the username ‘Whoaml’ has written some shocking Tweets soon after the release of ‘Pasoori Nu’. Twitteratis have been conversing with alleged Arijit Singh’s Twitter account, asking him about his decision to sing the cult classic. While we are not sure if it is really Arijit Singh’s account, what makes us believe the same is that it is being followed by top celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kapil Sharma, Armaan Malik, Richa Chadha, Neeti Mohan, comedian Tanmay Bhatt and others and has over 105K followers.

Soon after the release of ‘Pasoori Nu’, Arijit Singh conducted Q&A on Twitter with fans and wrote a message for OG singer ‘Ali Sethi.’ He Tweeted, “@Alisethi you are amazing Wish You could join us in this. or even better wish you could sing it for the film. one personal thing my kids are not gonna gon for the new one they love the original like father.”

Further when a user asked why he didn’t reject the offer of singing Pasoori remake, Arijit Singh revealed, “well The maker has promised me a yearly fund for a school for undee privileged. thats more important. thode gaali kha lenge.” “The maker has promised me a yearly fund for a school for underprivileged,” he wrote to another user.

When another said, “There is a cross part in the original song. Don’t you feel it should’ve also been covered? We’ve heard it live from you!!” He replied saying, “I did it live for love. they did it for something else. so they decided whats best.”

Arijit Singh in another Tweet wrote, “It’s important we speak about this as makers need to understand that we feel terrible when a song is been tweaked around for no reason.” Check out a few more Tweets below:

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this alleged Twitter account’s revelation? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

