It’s been 4 years since Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship Insta official after dating for several years. Ever since the lovebirds began to make public appearances, they have been under media scrutiny for different reasons, including their age difference, Malla’s marital status and others. After making it official, the couple also began to speak about each other and their wedding rumours that make headlines every now and then.

Time and again Malla and Arjun have reacted to their wedding rumours, dating life and dealing with trolls. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when the Ishaqzade actor had slammed the haters for pointing out their age difference of 12 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2022, Arjun Kapoor was asked about facing trolls criticising him for his personal life. On Koffee With Karan, Arjun had also opened up about his wedding plans with Malaika Arora and said that while it is in to-do list, he first is responsible for his sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. On the other hand, Malla is co-parenting a son with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

Speaking to Masala.com, Arjun Kapoor had said last year, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative.”

“What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we should just live, let live and move on. I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship,” added the actor.

This morning, we brought you Malaika Arora’s video that sees her grooving to her hit song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ showing off her se*y moves.

For more such interesting throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Earned Merely 1.25 Lakhs For His Debut Film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, His Over 25X Growth In 12 Years Will Leave You Jaw-Dropped! Check Out His Remuneration Over The Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News