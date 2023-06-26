Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turns a year older today, i.e., June 26. The actor’s close friend along with his ladylove, Malaika Arora, came together to celebrate his big day as he turns 38. Since last night, inside photos and videos from the birthday eve are doing the rounds of the web, but one clip that has taken the web by the story is Malla grooving to her world-famous song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’. The clip has gone viral, but the actress is getting trolled for her moves at the birthday bash.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a happy space for quite some time. After keeping their relationship under wraps for some time, they began making public spotting and finally made their love Insta official on Malla’s birthday. Scroll down for details.

On beau Arjun Kapoor’s birthday eve, diva Malaika Arora looks stunning in a white and red body-hugging sleeveless dress. Letting her hair down, the actress set the stage on fire as she grooved to her hit track ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens slammed and trolled her for her moves.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Do hi gane hai , munni badnam aur chhaia chhaia , puchhle pachas salo se same gane pe hi nach rahi hai, bor nahi ho jati?”

While another said, “Ye 50 saal tak ek hi song pe dance karegi,” a third netizen wrote, “Zara samhal ke Aunty ji. Kamar na lachak Jay.”

A fourth user wrote, “Ye jiske saath dance kar raee hai wo to Sasta Arjun Kapoor lag raa hai.”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Time and again Malaika Arora has given her two cents on facing trolls. She also often spoke about being targeted for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Malaika being trolled? Do let us know.

