Nepotism has become a never-ending debate in Bollywood. The discussion, which was started by Kangana Ranaut, has seen many versions. While many have said it does exist in the film industry, others often say there’s no such thing like ‘nepotism’. Time and again, we have even seen Bollywood star kids saying that one may get an opportunity because of their surname, but it eventually depends on their talent that takes them ahead in the industry. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Mrunal Thakur had made a shocking revelation while talking about nepotism in the industry.

After becoming a household name with her show Kumkum Bhagya, Mrunal made her Bollywood debut with Love Sonia and later got recognition when she starred alongside Hrithik Roshan in Super 30. The actress went on to feature in big-budget films like Batla House, Jersey, Sita Ramam and others.

During her appearance at the 21st Jio Mami Fim Festival, in 2019, Mrunal Thakur had made some shocking revelations when she was asked about nepotism in Bollywood. She had cited an example of the media running behind Janhvi Kapoor, saying that it’s not their fault. She said one should blame Starkids for nepotism as it’s not their fault, it is common people who are interested in their lives.

At the event, Mrunal Thakur told the media, “Let’s begin with media. For example, we don’t have Ananya and Janhvi, unfortunately. But I have to say something, it’s not their fault, they are star kids, it us we, as common people who are so intrigued to know what’s going on in their life. I will give you one simple example- an award night was going on and an interview session was happening and I am in the middle of an interview and the media ran behind the star kid, now tell me. I have been awarded as Best Actor Critics, as same as Janhvi being awarded the same night. I wasn’t even handed a speech.”

Ms. Thakur further said, “I am not saying I am jealous or something. I am saying that it’s not their fault. So stop pointing nepotism, nepotism. There’s a big full stop right now also by KJo casting Avinash and I by casting in the same web series, Ghost Stories. So, nepotism doesn’t exist inside. It also, what I feel, depends on the audience and the media especially. I respect media and I think what I am is because of the media. I am able to reach to the audience. The audience sees me because of you. But these are the same people who talk about nepotism.” Watch the video shared by a Redditor recently:

