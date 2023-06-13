Kangana Ranaut never shies away from calling a spade a spade. The actress, who never misses a chance to call out Bollywood actors, films and filmmakers, often makes headlines for her controversial comments. On her social media accounts, Kangana usually attacks Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt and others. That apart, she once also bashed stars kids for their obsession with the West and the way they carry themselves.

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when the Queen actress slammed star kids like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan and others for talking in English, eating with knives and forks and talking differently. However, she even drew comparisons with South Film Industry and hailed them for being down to earth.

During her interview with ABP Live, Kangana Ranaut said that, unlike South, Bollywood finds it challenging to connect with star kids because of their obsession with the West. She told the portal, “The way they have a connect with their audience, it is very strong. I wouldn’t say fans, it’s much more than that. With us what happens is that their (stars’) kids go abroad to complete their studies. They talk in English, watch only Hollywood films. They eat only with knives and forks and talk differently. So, how will they connect? Dekhne me bhi ajeeb se aise lagte hai jaise uble hue ande (They even look weird like boiled eggs). Their entire look has changed so people cannot relate. I don’t mean to troll anyone,” she began.

Further comparing it to Pushpa, Kangana said, “Look how Pushpa looks like someone we know. Every labourer is able to connect with him. Tell me which of our heroes can look like a labourer in today’s times? They cannot. So, their culture (of South Indian film industry) and their grounded nature is paying them off. I hope they don’t start taking inspiration from the West. It’s important to stay connected to people within your country.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Emergency and Tejas. Her upcoming production film Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur will soon hit an OTT platform.

