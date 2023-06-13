Salman Khan has often made headlines for his friendship with Bollywood actors and filmmakers. Time and again the superstar has proved to be a ‘friend in need, a friend indeed’ especially when his close friends have landed in trouble or facing a difficult time. Earlier, Salman was seen standing like a rock for Shah Rukh Khan during Aryan Khan’s drug case. But looks like the Dabangg Khan has always believed in boosting his friends, be it 3 Khans or ‘Partner’ Govinda.

Some time back, Arun Bakshi, who has worked with Salman and Govinda in different films, revealed an epic statement that Khan made, leaving him in awe of him. Arun spoke about the generosity of SK adding people have wrong perceptions about him.

Speaking about Salman Khan to Bollywood Thikana, Arun Bakshi revealed, “He always tries to boost his friends and praise them behind their back, and doesn’t even ask for credit. While shooting Kyon Ki, Salman told me, ‘Yaar, yeh jo Govinda hai na, yeh teen Khan — Shah Rukh, Aamir aur Salman — yeh teen ke barabar ek Govinda hai (Govinda has more talent than all three Khans combined).”

Arun Bakshi further revealed that he did pass the same message to Govinda, who completely refused to believe it. He said, “Yehi baat maine Govinda ko boli. Kya hai ki achchi baat phoren pahuncha deni chahiye ki saamne waala agar demotivated hai toh motivated ho jaaye. Yeh apna usool hai. Maine kahaa, ‘Govind, Salman was telling this..’ Woh kehta hai, ‘Kya baat kar rahe ho yaar! Nahin nahin nahin nahin’. Maine kaha, ‘Nahin, jo achcha hai woh achcha hai’ Toh yeh ek prachalit cheez hai goodness prevails. Logon ke career prolong kyun hote hain? It is goodness.”

Salman Khan and Govinda have worked together in ‘Partner’ that continues to be loved by one and all.

