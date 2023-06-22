Kangana Ranaut is known to speak her mind anytime, anywhere. The actress who wears her heart on her sleeve, quite literally, often makes headlines for her direct attack on her colleagues, especially on filmmaker Karan Johar, with who she’s been at loggerheads for quite some time. Kangana’s rivalry and love affair with KJo and Hrithik Roshan, respectively, is known to all.

The Queen actress had once appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, where she was seen taking an indirect jibe at the actor. Recently, we came across a video that has resurfaced on the web and netizens mention the Krrish actor for a reason. Scroll down to know more.

The clip in question opens with Kapil Sharma showing one of the Kangana Ranaut’s photos whose caption read, “En-route Udaipur to meet my most special person.” Clarifying the same, Kangana is heard saying, “Yeh maine Krishna ke liye likha tha, Lord Krishna. Main Srinath jaa rahi thi Udaipur se. Tum toh aise dekh rahe jaise pati ho (pointing towards Kapil).” Reacting to this, Kapil tries to flirt with her and says, Maine aisa nahi bola, aapke muh se nikla pati… bana lo.”

This is when Kangana Ranaut gives and epic comeback and says, “Saare do bacchon ke baap issi mood mein rehte hain,” taking an indirect at Hrithik Roshan leaving Kapil, Archana Puran Singh, and Divya Dutta among others in splits.

As the video has re-surfaced, netizens are giving different reactions. A user wrote, “No hritik roshan was harmed in this comment,” while another said, “Hrithik Roshan Aditya Pancholi Ajay Devgan.”

A third user said, “Hrithik and Karan are not harmed in this video.” While fourth one write, “Hrithik Roshan be like:- mujhe q toda.”

A fifth one commented, “No six fingured was harmed.” Watch the video below:

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is all set to debut as a producer with Tiku Weds Sheru, which will hit OTT platform Amazon prime video tomorrow, i.e., June 23.

