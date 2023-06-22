Advertisement

After making a smashing comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for Atlee’s Jawan. Earlier, the superstar had Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, lined up for 2023. However, due to pending work Jawan’s release date has been pushed to winter, followed by the Dunki. While fans are eagerly waiting for him to return to action with both films, videos from the sets often make it to the web.

Time and again, we have seen videos getting leaked on social media that see the superstar doing action, and dancing with Nayanthara. SRK’s diehard fans, however, often take strict actions and make sure the spoiler videos are deleted from the web. While we wait with bated breath for SRK’s return in Jawan, a stuntman has recently spilled the beans on how it is working with King Khan.

Recently, a Redditor took to the site to post a video of a stuntman who’s elated to work with Shah Rukh Khan. The person in question is seen talking at depth about how is it working with Shah Rukh Khan. In his interview, he also recalled a few instances that has got everyone saying ‘King Khan for a reason’. In a video shared on Reddit, he stuntman is begins with, “Jab mere ko pata chala ki Jawan movie hai aur mere ko kaam karne ka mauka mila raha hai toh main pura time wait karraha tha ki kab unke (SRK) saath mera fight sequence hoga, fir finally ek mila. Woh itne sweetest bande hain, itna dedication hai apne kaam ko leke. Trust me, unki tarah banda nahi dekha maine. Kuch hero rough rehte hai ki “tu kya karraha apna dekh le” but woh aise the “Saddam tu kya karne wala hai” Maine bola “Sir aap mujhe bas phekoge main bas girunga.”

Further he revealed how considerate Shah Rukh Khan is about the whole crew working on the film. He added, “woh bole “tu theek se gire gaa naa? Tu box pe gira lagega toh nahi?” Main bola nahi sir safety hai. Woh bol rahe the ‘tu khud se chala jaa main tujhe bas touch karunga.” Fir shot dene ke baad woh banda pooch raha hai tumko, “Laga toh nahi? Tu theek toh hai naa?”

He went on to recall an instance when Shah Rukh Khan took blame of some mistake on his head, “Ek time pe mujhe aisa laga ki meri galti hai. Lekin woh sabko bol rahe the ke nahi meri galti hai.”

“Main Shah Rukh Khan ke saath kaam karaha tha Jawan movie mein, toh haath bandha hua tha aur unko side role karna tha. SRK aaye aur unhone bola ki ‘aap mat karo main karta hoon’. Hum sab shock the, sab fighters soch rahe the ki sahi mein karenge kya yaa sirf bolne ke liye bol dia. Aur one shot mein, matt bhi nahi rakha neeche. Woh bande ne haath bandh karke aur side roll maarke itna aacha shot dia,” he concluded.

Apart from Jawan and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will appear in Tiger 3 in a cameo appearance alongside Salman Khan.

