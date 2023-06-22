Finally, Lust Stories is returning with its 2nd season and this time we will see ace directors – Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh – coming together to tell stories. A few days back, its official trailer was dropped online, and it’s making headlines for all the steamy reasons. Nowadays after its official trailer was released, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan has called it ‘soft p*rn’ while calling out Kajol and Tamannaah for their steamy scenes.

The series stars Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra and Tillotama Shome in key roles. While it’s been making headlines for its different plot, steamy scenes from the official trailer have already become the talk of the town. Read on

Taking to Twitter, KRK revealed he has watched Lust Stories 2’s trailer. He further tagged Information and Broadcast Minister Anurag Thakur and asked why can’t he stop it while calling it ‘soft p*rn.’ He Tweeted, “I watched trailer of #LustStories2 of @NetflixIndia n I was shocked. 55Years Ki #Kajol is also doing s*x. 35Yrs Ki Tamanna Bhatia is also doing s*x. Ye Bollywood New Generation Ko Kaya Sikha Raha Hai? And what @ianuragthakur is doing? He can’t stop such soft porn also. Horrible.”

Reacting to KRK’s Tweet and wrote, “Ajay devgan ko pan masala ke alawa time nhi milta hai @kamaalrkhan,” while another said, “Story kyu reveal kar rahe ho sir?” A third netizen wrote, “There is not s*x scene, such romantic scenes are the part of the most of the movies in bollywood…”

I watched trailer of #LustStories2 of @NetflixIndia n I was shocked. 55Years Ki #Kajol is also doing sex. 35Yrs Ki Tamanna Bhatia is also doing sex. Ye Bollywood New Generation Ko Kaya Sikha Raha Hai? And what @ianuragthakur is doing? He can’t stop such soft porn also. Horrible. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 22, 2023

Earlier, Tamannaah Bhatia was in the news after social media users bashed for her semi-n*de scenes in Jee Karda. The actress was compared to Sunny Leone. A user wrote, “#TamannaahBhatia is new sunny Leone in india.. tamanna is all limits in 2nd innings of Career. She is doing Sex Webseries like #JeeKarda & #LustStories2 ! @tamannaahspeaks Shame on you for chosing disgusting & shitty roles.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on KRK calling Lust Stories 2 soft-p*rn? Do let us know.

