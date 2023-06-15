Tamannaah Bhatia is a popular actress who has made a significant mark in the South Indian film industry. She has established herself as a versatile performer. While she has largely stayed away from controversies, she is making headlines for a controversial scene in Jee Karda. Scroll down.

With Jee Karda, the actress is making her OTT debut. Seemingly, she broke her no-kiss policy for the first time in her 18-year career and did not shy away from performing intimate scenes in her web series. Now the bold scenes are going viral on social media.

Many viewers took to Twitter and reminded her that she had decided not to break the policy and were disappointed to see her perform intimate scenes. A few also asked Tamannaah Bhatia the reason behind her decision to break the policy. They even slammed her for performing the scenes.

As the photos and videos of her sensual scenes from the series have now surfaced online, a disgruntled netizen tweeted, “#TamannaahBhatia is new sunny Leone in india.. Tamanna is all limits in 2nd innings of her Career. She is doing S*x Web series like #JeeKarda & #LustStories2 ! @tamannaahspeaks Shame on you for choosing disgusting & shitty roles.”

While another user wrote, “@tamannaahspeaks plz don’t talk about Spirituality again. You’re projecting @SadhguruJV as AshaRam becoz student mirrors his guru. You’re doing all this + kissing scene to get work in Bollywood & to become Famous. Stop Faking Yourself.” Take a look at some reactions below:

#TamannaahBhatia is in 2nd innings of her Career. She is doing intimate scenes in Web series like #JeeKarda & #LustStories2!

Shame on you for choosing disgusting & shitty roles.

The scenes come just a few days after Tamannaah Bhatia, who is making headlines for dating Vijay Varma, spoke about her breaking free from her no-kiss policy. Speaking with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “I really wanted to work with Sujoy, and I’m really happy that he thought of me for this part, especially because I have done literally no intimacy in my career or very little intimacy in my career. I was that audience that would get awkward, and I was that audience that ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi’, ‘Main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on-screen.'”

“I was that person, so for me, it has been an evolution to kind of get out of that framework, which served a certain audience because India is huge, and there are so many parts of India that still needs to evolve. There is a lot of evolution that has happened already, thanks to even internet and social media, everyone has information on their fingertips but I do feel like — because everyone’s consuming so much content — I felt like as an actor, I don’t want this to be something that is holding me back,” she added.

So what do you think about Tamannaah Bhatia’s bold scenes in Jee Karda Web series? Let us know in the comments.

