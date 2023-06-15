Tirthanand Rao is currently making headlines after he drank phenyl in his Facebook Live and took the internet by storm. The actor rose to fame with his role in The Kapil Sharma Show, and ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about committing suicide while revealing the reason, and it involves a woman. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Rao mimics Nana Patekar on TKSS and enjoys a huge fan following post his stint in the show became successful. Now talking about his recent incident, Tirthanand drank phenyl during his Facebook Live session and was rushed to the hospital post that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Tirthanand Rao revealed the reason behind committing suicide and that it was because of a woman who he is fed up with and said, “When the cops called her, she just said ‘Let him die, I was anyways leaving him’ and hung up the phone. She has filed several false cases against me and demands money and valuable things in return when I ask her to withdraw the fake cases.”

The Kapil Sharma Show actor also revealed that the woman wants a portion in his house, and Tirthanand Rao recently gifted her a phone worth Rs 2 lakh and said, “The poison spread all across the body, but it was thankfully treated in time. I am ashamed of my actions, but I had no option left. I just want that woman to withdraw her fake cases and set me free from all this. I have spent all my money, and I cannot even concentrate on my work.”

We hope the actor is alright now and never has to endure the same torture again.

What are your thoughts on The Kapil Sharma Show actor Tirthanand Rao revealing the reason behind taking such a massive step in his life? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Tirthanand Rao Attempts Suicide On Facebook Live, Blames A Woman For Financial Issues, “I’m In Debt Of 3-4 Lakh…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News