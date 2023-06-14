TV’s one of the most loved comedian Kapil Sharma is once again in the news, and this time owing to his fellow comedian Tirthanand Rao. Rao, who shared the stage with Sharma in ‘Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe’ and The Kapil Sharma Show, recently tried to take a drastic step. Yes, you heard that right! Recently, Rao took to his Facebook account and went live. During the live session, Rao was seen blaming a woman who put him in a debut of Rs 3-4 lakh. Soon after, the comedian-actor was seen drinking a glass of insect repellant.

Before taking the drastic step, Rao revealed that he was in a ‘live-in’ relationship with the woman in question, who has not been emotionally blackmailing him and trying to ‘extort’ money. However, seeing his shocking action in Facebook live, his friends immediately reached his house and found him in an unconscious state.

In the video, Tirthanand Rao is heard saying, “I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet.”

Well, this is not the first time Tirthanand Rao has tried to take a drastic step. In December 2021, he took a similar step after calling his assistant to inform him about the same.

Later speaking about the same, he told News18, “The last two years have been really tough. My financial status is in shambles and I really don’t have any savings. I have got some work including a film called Pav Bhaji which is yet to release but they haven’t paid me and so have the couple of web-series which I did. There have been days when I haven’t eaten anything or just survived on one vada pav. I realised the only way out of this mess is to end up my life.”

As of now, Kapil Sharma is yet to comment on the same, we shall wait for his reaction.

