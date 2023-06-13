Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons owing to his personal life. The actor was accused of cheating and lying to his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, with whom he shares his two kids. As the two are currently dealing with their divorce proceedings, Aaliya has decided to participate in the upcoming controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Bigg Boss OTT is another version of the reality show but will air on the streaming platform Jio Cinema. After Karan Johar hosted the first season, Salman Khan took the role in his hands for Season 2.

For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, the makers have revealed the entire list of contestants. While Jio Cinema did not reveal the faces of these participants, it did share an introductory promo with which fans could identify the stars. Among these contestants, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, also talked about her tumultuous marriage.

In her promo, Aaliya Siddiqui stood in her apartment and talked about how she was known as a “star wife.” She said, “I have always been known as a star wife. When there is no respect in the relationship, that relationship weakens on its own. I know how many problems I have faced in these past 19 years. After a certain point, when you feel like the person you love is not listening to you, you start talking about it openly. And that’s what I did.” As she looked at some snaps of herself with her children, Aaliya said, “I want to erase the shadow of my troubled marriage from my life. That is the reason I am here on Bigg Boss.”

Apart from Aaliya Siddiqui, the promo also hinted at Sima Taparia, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Manisha Rani, Palak Purswani and Puneet being the contestants. The show will begin streaming on Jio Cinema on June 17.

