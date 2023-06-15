Hina Khan is one of the most famous names in the Indian television industry. The actress has got an impeccable reputation and taste in fashion and often makes headlines for grabbing the attention of her fans during her public appearances. Earlier today, Hina appeared at the Mumbai airport with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and netizens are now reacting to her appearance and trolling her on social media for not getting married yet. What a bizarre reason, right? Social media comes with its own pros and cons!

Hina is very popular among fans, with over 18 million followers on Instagram. She often gives fans a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle on the photo-sharing platform and shares her sultry pictures and videos.

Now talking about her latest appearance, Hina Khan made a casual appearance at the Mumbai airport with her long-time boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. The actress looked fresh as a daisy in an all-white attire and looked pretty as always.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the video on his official Instagram account; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s video was shared online, netizens started trolling the couple for not marrying each other yet and a user commented, “Again live in relationship 🙏…..bas karo yaar tum logo ka to kuch nhi jaata but koi gareeb ghar ki beti k tukde ho jaate hai. Agar ye sab krna hi h to hamare desh se bahar jakar apna mooh kaala karo hamare bharat ko balsh do please 🙏 …. Tum jaise log bas Paise aur pyaar k naam per gandgi faila rahe ho aur kuch nhi…swarg to rehne hi do nark me bhi jagah nahi milegi tumhe .. un sab ladkiyo ki haaye lagegi tumhe jo tumhare nakshe kadam per chalkar tukde me batt jaati hai 😢 … Baaki bhagwan sab de.”

Another user commented, “Ye shadi kb kare gi bhyeee”

A third user commented, “when they r going to marry”

A fourth user commented, “Heena shaadi kab karegi”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Hina Khan on social media for her latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

