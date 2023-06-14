Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s infamous feud has been one of the biggest controversies in the Indian television industry. The matter has gone on for years and also resulted in the latter bidding adieu to The Kapil Sharma Show. Their argument often got heated up over social media as they got involved in discussing the dispute’s details. However, this one time, Sharma broke his silence on the brawl and revealed that he asked the comedian to return to the show.

The two comedians enjoy a massive fan following, and their fans are often spotted discussing the dispute. Read on to learn what Kapil claimed he had done to bring Sunil back on his show.

Kapil Sharma once appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show Pinch and talked about his alleged fight with Sunil Grover. Since then, the two comedians have shared several cryptic posts to allegedly attack each other. During the show, Arbaaz brought the Zwigato star’s attention to a particular tweet by Sunil Grover. When Kapil asked what the tweet read, Arbaaz said, “Unhone kuchh likha tha aapke baare mein ki maine 1 saal tak kuchh bola nahi. Ab bol rha hoon.” As Khan claimed that Kapil did not reply to the tweet, he continued, “Unhone likha ki kidney 2 hote hai, liver toh 1 hi hota hai. Take good care of yourself.”

Replying to the host, Kapil Sharma said, “Maine toh bohot bar reply kiya tha. Maine to 6-7 bar reply kar diya tha. (I replied 6-7 times.)” He continued, “Mujhe kisine bola ki maine unhe show me kyu nahi liya. Toh maine bola ki maine unse puchha tha, unhone bola mujhse nahi puchha tha. Toh maybe unko misunderstanding hui but me toh chahta hi tha. Fir maine gusse me 5-6 bol diya ki ye aadmi aana hi nahi chahta mere saath. (He said I never called him but I did several times. Later, I was furious and said he doesn’t want to come back.)”

However, Sunil Grover never returned to Kapil Sharma’s talk show and is now focusing on his acting career.

