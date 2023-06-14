After becoming a household name with his comedy show Comedy Nights With Kapil, Kapil Sharma faced a downfall at the peak of his career. While many said the comedian couldn’t handle the success and fame, others said the reason for his down graph was alcoholism, arriving super late on the sets and his rude behaviour with co-stars. In 2018, the comedian even vented out his anger on social media targeting a journalist.

For the unversed, Kapil was seen ranting about a journalist via tweets which he deleted later. After saying that his account was hacked, he again admitted to writing those Tweets. Reportedly he had even gotten into an abusive phone call with the Editor later in the evening.

Amid the fiasco, a portal had got in touch with his ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes, who had alleged his Tweets were made by his then-girlfriend and now wife, Ginni Chatrath. Preeti told Hindustan Times, “I am hoping it’s not Kapil who has posted these tweets. The Kapil I know is a very intelligent, bright, young and dynamic man. It’s most certainly his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath or maybe some friend who is using his phone and doing all this. And if this is what Ginni and her one year with Kapil have brought him to, I feel sorry for both of them — Kapil for the choices he has made, and Ginni because she didn’t know how to handle a Kapil Sharma.”

The creative producer further added, “But, if it is [indeed] him, my biggest concern is his mental health, which has deteriorated drastically in the past few months. I’ve spoken to him many times, he has messaged me and visited me and I’ve realised that he’s not the same man that he was a year ago. It’s not just depression.. it could be bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. He’s getting suicidal thoughts.”

She further revealed that she had seen a very different him as his face, eyes have changed. “He switches topics when he is talking. He repeats the same things 10 times when he speaks to me. Whoever has done this to him, I really want to say, ‘give up, move out, and take him to a rehab and give the poor man a chance to live’. I am scared because tomorrow, if in this state of depression, he does something, they’ll lose such a beautiful person.”

As of now, Kapil Sharma is back on his feet and is once again tickling our funnybones with his The Kapil Sharma Show.

