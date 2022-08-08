A couple of days back, a leading tabloid gave us an insight about Producers Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes roping in Tamannah Bhatia for a web show, and now there’s a bigger revelation on the same, ace-comedian Sunil Grover to join the show but as an antagonist.

Preeti Simoes and Neeti, best known to produce comedy shows like The kapil sharma show, comedy circus, Sunil Grover and Manish Paul’s TV shows etc will be making their OTT debuts as producers, and this time they have chosen Hotstar to stream their debut series on. Not much has been revealed about the title of the project but the shoot of the same has already begun.

For the unversed, Preeti Simoes who is known for being the creative director of Comedy Circus was well known for her tumultuous relationship with comedian Kapil Sharma but the two went separate ways after 8 years. Kapil had also filed a case against Preeti and Neeti Simoes (his ex-managers) for maligning his reputation.

The web show is shot in Delhi and the genre of the web series is thriller crime drama. Kapil Sharma’s ex and producer Preeti Simoes have roped in actress Tamannaah Bhatia for the first time, who will be playing a cop and will be seen leading the show on her own shoulders.

We tried reaching to the producers Preeti Simoes and Neeti but couldn’t get through, seems like they have decided to stay tight lipped about this one till the project is all set to be announced officially!

