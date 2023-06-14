The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is all set to premiere this weekend with Salman Khan as its host. While the excitement for Bigg Boss OTT 2 is increasing as the hours decrease, we decided to remind you of what season 1 offered & the one we picked is an incident between Neha Bhasin and Ridhima Pandit.

Bigg Boss OTT premiered on Voot on August 8, 2021 and was hosted by Karan Johar. The season saw Divya Agarwal crowned the winner with Nishant Bhat being declared the first runners-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the eyebrow-raising Bigg Boss OTT moment, that fans of the show surely to remember, is this lip lock between Neha Bhasin and Ridhima Pandit. The incident – which took place towards the start of the season, saw the singer smack her lip on the actress’ during a task.

The incident took place during a Bigg Boss OTT challenge that saw Team Pratik lock horns with Team Raqesh where they had to stay statue and not break form. While the first half of the challenge saw Bapat’s team face the brunt, the next day Sehajpal’s team face the torture.

The challenge saw chilli powder applied to Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal’s lips as well as chilled water being poured on Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana. But what caught everyone’s attention was when Neha Bhasin got out of hands and tried to distract Ridhima Pandit. For the same, she kissed the Bahu Hamari Rajnikant actress to distract her but it did not work.

Watch Neha Bhasin kissing Ridhima Pandit on Bigg Boss OTT here:

How excited are you for Bigg Boss OTT 2? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss Fame Sidharth Bhardwaj Launches Fresh Attack At Mohit Suri & Engages In War Of Words, “Directors Like You Trying To Bully Youngsters To Feed Their Hurt Ego..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News