Veteran actress Rekha, who is known for films such as ‘Elaan’, ‘Namak Haraam’, ‘Do Musafir’, ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ and several others, will soon be introducing the new cast members of the television show ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’. The actress has been previously associated with the show.

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ has major twists and turns as a part of its narrative. Rekha will introduce the new cast of the show. It is a loose adaptation of the Bengali television show ‘Kusum Dola’.

The filming of the series began in September 2020. Mainly filmed in Mumbai, some initial sequences of the series were shot at Nashik back in 2020.

Produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween, ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ airs from Monday to Sunday on StarPlus.

