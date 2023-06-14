The streaming show Gandii Baat, which often sparks controversy due to its content, has landed in trouble yet again, this time for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community.

The show, an adult comedy web-series, is being criticised for its poster’s alleged similarities to Goddess Lakshmi. In the poster, a woman could be seen dressed in Indian attire posing next to a lotus flower. The poster also has two peacocks on the sides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A section of users on the Internet have found this offensive and expressed their anger on the makers of Gandii Baat.

One user reacted to Gandii Baat poster and wrote, “Stop such filth. @TeamEktaKapoor should know better than to dish out shows demeaning our Gods and Goddesses.”

Another tweeted, “Ban #ektakapoor serials. Spoiling society be her serial.”

Gandii Baat is an adult comedy web series directed by Sachin Mohite for streaming on ALTBalaji, which is owned by Ekta Kapoor. The show is currently running in its Season 7, which was released in February this year.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Estranged Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Breaks Silence On Joining Salman Khan’s Show, “I Want To Erase The Shadow Of My Troubled Marriage…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News