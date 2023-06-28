Jaya Bachchan made a special place in everyone’s hearts with her sweet and impactful performances in movies like Mili, Guddi, Abhimaan and more. However, people got to see her other side, which is quite strict and disciplined, in recent years when paparazzi culture came into play. As a politician, the actress is quite straightforward when it comes to speaking up her mind and does not give two cents about what others may think.

She once opened up about her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan candidly. While she praised her in all ways, it did not sit right with the netizens. Scroll on to know what we’re talking about.

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, Jaya Bachchan talked about her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in detail. She said, “She’s such a big star herself. But when we are all together, I have never seen her push herself. I like that quality. I like that she stands behind. She is quiet, she listens, and she’s taking it all in. And another beautiful thing is she’s fitted in so well.” Karan Johar asked, “Into the family?” and the actress replied, “Yes, not just into the family. She knows this is family, these are good friends, and this is how one is supposed to be. And I think she’s doing well.”

Karan Johar asked if she’s the ideal Mrs Abhishek Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan replied, “I think so.” While all this, we’re sure, were said with good vibes and intention, it did not sit right with the netizens. An Instagram page called Bollywood Corner shared the clip of the interview and here’s what the users said –

“Imagine this coming from a celebrity family. I mean seriously”

“Even my own MIL doesn’t have such expectations from me! Jaya Bachchan sounds like a SAAS from Ekta Kapoor Serials”

“Typical MIL. Keep quiet, don’t talk much, stand behind.😂”

“Standing behind! They made Miss world stand behind and they are proud of it lol! Suppressing women is a Victorious story in patriarchal society!”

“Right we can’t handle outspoken women in our society. Bhabhi complex wali”

“Itne rich hoke bhi gawar k gawar 😂”

“Looks like she herself is too short to stand behind.”

“Ideal Mrs. Abhishek Bachchan! She has her own name and identity! How can you reduce a woman’s identity to who she married that too for someone with Aishwarya Rai’s stature and achievements!”

What are your views about Jaya Bachchan’s opinion about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Let us know and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

