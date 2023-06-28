Sonu Nigam is one of the finest actors Bollywood has ever seen. He is often compared to legendary singers such as Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi and more, and for all the right reasons. While he has several hits and beautiful tracks in his kitty, he is also one of the most controversial artists in the industry who is not scared of igniting controversy. From speaking against T-Series to dissing reality shows like Indian Idol, he does it all.

The artist is known not to mince his words and is quite bad at being diplomatic. Once, he rated other singers in Bollywood, and it was quite brutal. Scroll on to learn more.

During an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Sonu Nigam candidly answered what he thought of himself as a singer and about his contemporaries. An Instagram page called Sonunigamscafe shared a video clip, where the Dil Se singer rated other artists on the basis of their singing on a scale of one to ten. He gave Arijit Singh a 7, Atif Aslam a 4, Arman Malik a 5 and Benny Dayal a 4.

Surprisingly, he gave AR Rahman a 2 out of ten as a singer. Interestingly, he has sung several hits for the Oscar-winning music composer and some of their famous tracks include Saathiya, Ishq Bina (Taal), Satrangi Re (Dil Se) etc. Probably, Sonu Nigam might think highly of Rahman as a composer and not so much as a singer. Also, he rated Mika Singh a 1 and honestly, we are speechless at his honesty.

All said and done, Sonu gave himself a 5 out of ten, and it was surprising for a lot of netizens. While some were in his favour, others thought he was completely off with his ratings. Here’s what they said in the comment section –

“He thinks Arijit is better than him?”

“He is very straight forward.. but he can’t rate himself as 5 😐”

“That strict teacher in every school😂”

“Mika singh ko 1 b ni dena tha😂”

“Hey sonu what’s colour of your oscar award??”

“Finally someone called it out, AR rehman is soo overated”

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamscafe)

Let us know what you think of Sonu Nigam’s rating and for more such details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

