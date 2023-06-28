Rohit Shetty is all set to entertain the audience with a new Singham film nearly a decade after the last – Singham Returns was released. Starring Ajay Devgn as the titular character DCP Bajirao Singham, this action-drama will also star Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi & Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. But in what capacity?

Well, we have the answer. A recent report reveals details of when Singh and Kumar’s characters will be seen as well as vague details about how Devgn’s character will be. Read on to know all the juice.

As per a recent Pinkvilla report, Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again will see Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba playing pivotal parts at a crucial point in the story. While details of their tracks have been kept under wraps, the site reported some latest developments. Read on to know the deets of Kumar and Singh’s roles in the upcoming third standalone Ajay Devgn film Shetty’s cop universe.

Stating that Kumar is gearing up for an extended heroic appearance, a source close to the development revealed, “Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi arrives at a key juncture in Singham Again much like Singham in Simmba and Sooryavanshi. He is the ATS chief in this cop universe and has a key role in the investigation.” The source added that he is expected to shoot for his extended appearance later this year, saying, “He will be joining Ajay Devgn on the mission at a crucial juncture.”

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film will also see the return of Ranveer Singh’s dynamic Sangram Bhalerao. Stating that his character will add a flavour of humour and over-the-top elements to the screenplay, the source said, “Simmba is the most outlandish character in the Rohit Shetty universe and the filmmaker knows exactly what he wants from this track. He has stitched all the plot points keeping the strengths of the cops in his universe and is now all ready to take the film on floors.”

Talking about Ajay Devgn’s character in Singham Again, the source revealed, “Rohit is returning with a Singham film after a decade and is all committed to presenting his leading man like an Iron Man. He has explored new shades to the character and is ready to take the audience on a ride with his most ambitious film to date. Ajay Devgn as Singham is going to be a treat for all cine lovers.”

Rohit Shetty’s cop universe consists of four released films and one in-the-pipeline. The released ones include Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Singham Returns, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. Singham Again is currently scheduled to release on August 15, 2024.

