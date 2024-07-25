South star Sai Pallavi has been consistently linked with married older guys when it comes to her love life. In the past, the actress was rumored to be married to a Kollywood techie. Once again, the Kali actress has sparked dating rumors, this time with an actor who is already married and is the father of two.

As per reports doing rounds on the internet, Sai is allegedly in a relationship with a married actor having two kids. Sai, on the other hand, has always preferred to keep her love life private. Like in the past, the actress would not comment on the latest speculations anytime soon. However, her fans have staunchly defended her and claimed the rumors as false. For the unversed, Sai was once speculated to see actor Amala Paul’s ex-husband Vijay. Moreover, there were reports that the two were planning to get married.

Sai Pallavi’s Professional Font:

Sai is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Thandel, co-starring Naga Chaitanya. The film marks her second collaboration with the actor after Love Story. In June, the team of the film was spotted visiting the Arasavelli Surya Narayan temple to seek blessings. As soon as Sai arrived on the premises, a crowd of fans mobbed her. The film is expected to release on December 20, 2024.

Besides Thandel, Sai has collaborated with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic Ramayana. The film has been in the news for quite some time now. While Sai is set to portray the mythological character of Sita, Ranbir has been roped in to play Ram. The film also has Yash as Raavan and Sunny Deol as Hanuman as per reports. Earlier, a couple of pictures featuring Sai as Sita and Ranbir as Ram got leaked from the sets which left fans excited. The upcoming film is scheduled for 2025 release.

