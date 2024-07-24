Ranbir and Alia’s romance, which had sparked speculation following Ranbir’s split from Katrina Kaif, found a happy ending through their marriage.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who co-starred in Brahmastra, were frequently mentioned in Bollywood gossip because of their on-screen chemistry and real-life relationship. Their journey continued after they married, as they welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022.

Raha’s arrival marked a new chapter in their story, capturing the hearts of both fans and media. Despite the intense public interest in their personal lives, the couple managed to balance their careers with their new roles as parents.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: Romance and Professional Success

Following his breakup with Katrina Kaif, speculation regarding Ranbir and Alia’s relationship gained momentum. According to reports, their friendship started at a private party that director Imtiaz Ali threw. Tensions that were allegedly addressed but not resolved resulted from Katrina being uncomfortable with Ranbir’s purported growing fondness for Alia.

It’s interesting to note that Katrina allegedly told Ranbir that she was worried about Alia’s participation in Brahmastra, which was helmed by Ayan Mukerji, a mutual friend. Alia continued to work professionally with Ranbir and Ayan on the ambitious fantasy trilogy, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, despite these behind-the-scenes dynamics.

Alia dismissed allegations linking her to Ranbir and Katrina’s separation as false and ridiculous. In interviews, she denied the accusations, citing her commitment to her business and personal integrity.

Despite media scrutiny, Ranbir and Alia have managed to balance their personal and professional lives with poise, remaining prominent figures in Bollywood. Their journey together, both on and off screen, continues to captivate audiences, keeping them in the spotlight for the foreseeable future.

Must Read: When Disha Patani Looked Like A Vintage Hollywood Diva In A Sultry Outfit With Thigh-High Slit That Perfectly Accentuated Her Curves!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News