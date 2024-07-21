Ranbir Kapoor has been linked with many actresses, including Sonam Kapoor and Mahira Khan. However, his relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif continues to be one of the most discussed gossip materials in Bollywood. He’s been labeled a ‘cheater’ and ‘casanova’ for years; does it bother him? Scroll below to know his reaction.

Some of Ranbir’s movies have also created such an image about it. We all know cinema greatly influences cine-goers, and films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Bachna Ae Haseeno also portray him as a “lover boy.” With reports about his romances and alleged betrayals in real life, the actor has been labeled a “cheater” and “casanova” for years now.

In an interview with Nikhil Kamath for WTF People, Ranbir Kapoor shared, “I have dated two very successful actresses in the past, which became my identity…I got the tag of being a casanova and a cheater. I have lived with the label of being a cheater for a very large part of my life. I am still living with it.”

The host asked him if Ranbir Kapoor was bothered by that image or did not care. The Animal star smiled in the trailer episode, but his exact reaction will be revealed once the full video is released on YouTube.

Deepika Padukone and RK dated for two years before breaking up in 2009. The actress later accused him of infidelity and even took digs at him during a Koffee With Karan episode she graced with Sonam Kapoor.

On the other hand, he was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif for about six years. His cousin and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan even went on to term her “bhabhi” in a KWK episode, but they unexpectedly broke up in 2016. Rumors suggest RK’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, never favored him dating his Jagga Jasoos co-star.

Since 2018, Ranbir Kapoor has been in a happy relationship with Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt. They tied the knot in 2022 and were blessed with a daughter – Raha Kapoor.

