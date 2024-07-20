If there’s one actress apart from Kangana Ranaut who doesn’t mince her words, that’s Vidya Balan. From pay disparity to rejections, she has been open about everything she has dealt with in Bollywood. But the actress once left jaws dropped as she brutally roasted the superstar Shah Rukh Khan during an award function! Scroll below for all the details.

Many actors have questioned the credibility of awards in recent years. Kangana Ranaut called them “useless,” while Emraan Hashmi recently detailed how the “barter system” works behind the curtains. But way before this exposé, Vidya openly asked SRK about how many awards he has “bought” in his career.

During the 2013 IIFA Awards, host Shah Rukh Khan approached Vidya Balan, who was sitting in the audience, and swore, “Jo bhi kahungi sach kahungi (I will only speak the truth).” SRK questioned, “Kitne awards hai tumhare paas? (How many awards do you have?)” The Kahaani actress answered, “47” and asked him in return, “aur aapke paas? (what about you?)”

Shah Rukh Khan left the audience impressed as he answered, “155.” Then began the roasting game as Vidya Balan added, “Shah Rukh! Usme se kharide kitne hai aapne? (how many have you bought out of them?)”

Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza were visibly shocked as their jaws dropped. Co-host Shahid Kapoor was also astonished. But SRK took the question sportingly and his response “Thode bohot… 150” left everyone in splits.

The banter did not end there. Vidya Balan showcased her savage side as she continued, “Saal me 1 film release hoti hai aapki (laughing) aur aap 35 awards shows me naachte hai. (You have one single release in a year but you dance at 35 awards shows). This was a subtle hint at the ‘barter system’ Emraan Hashmi recently spoke about. It is an arrangement where celebrities perform in return for a felicitation at leading award functions.

Take a look at the viral video below:

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in King alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.

On the other hand, Vidya Balan will be reprising her iconic character of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

