Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were one of the most loved and adored couples in Bollywood. After dating for seven long years, the couple parted ways in 2017, leaving their fans and friends heartbroken. Both the celebs have now moved on in their lives, but there was a time when their differences were evident during the promotions of Jagga Jasoos.

Ranbir and Katrina promoted Jagga Jasoos together, but the film came out post their breakup. Back then, the duo constantly claimed that all was well between them, but it wasn’t evident in their interviews. The duo once sat down with Rajeev Masand for an interview to promote their film, and during a conversation, Ranbir said that Katrina doesn’t like him as a human being and made things a little awkward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the promotions of Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif sat down with film critic Rajeev Masand for an interview. During the conversation, Rajeev asked the two of them if they wanted to produce anything anytime soon. While Ranbir, who had produced Jagga Jasoos was quick to say no, Katrina said she would like to produce maybe a short film one day. She was then asked if she would hire Ranbir, and she promptly replied no later; Ranbir’s statement made things a bit awkward. The actor said, “so you don’t like me as a human being.” Kat subtly tried to ignore the statement, but differences between the ex-lovers were quite evident.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajeev Masand (@rajeevmasand)

Now, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have moved on in their respective lives. Ranbir is happily married to Alia Bhatt and is currently embracing his fatherhood phase. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif found love in Vicky Kaushal. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is all set for the release of his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Amid Tiger Shroff’s Split With Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff Wants Her Brother To Date Someone Like Huma Qureshi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News