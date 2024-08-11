This Independence Day, we will witness a three-way clash, and John Abraham’s Vedaa is one of the major releases arriving on the auspicious occasion. In the past, John has shined with his films on this occasion despite a clash, and this time, too, the positive response to the trailer has kept his film in the race. However, as far as day 1 advance booking response at the box office is concerned, the film is struggling as it managed to sell just over 2,500 tickets in 24 hours.

The upcoming action drama marks the reunion of John and director Nikkhil Advance after Batla House. For the uninitiated, Batla House was released in 2019 and clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal. Despite tough competition, it earned 97.18 crores net at the Indian box office and was declared a hit. Now, fans are hoping for the same result from the duo’s next.

The advance booking of Vedaa opened yesterday, and so far, over 1,400 shows are available for online booking. As we reported earlier, Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 has been enjoying a superb response in pre-sales with a strong buzz on the ground level. Amid this storm, the John Abraham starrer has got lost and managed to sell a little over 2,500 tickets in the first 24 hours.

As of 11:30 am, Vedaa has sold around 3,000 tickets and amassed 8.15 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) through day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office. At such a pace, the film will be going nowhere in pre-sales, and in the remaining 4 days, it needs to pick up the momentum. The action entertainer should at least add a couple of crores through pre-sales as it will create chances for a decent opening on Independence Day.

Scheduled to release on Independence Day alongside Khel Khel Mein and Stree, Vedaa also stars Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. It was recently certified by CBFC with a ‘UA’ certificate.

